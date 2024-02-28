NFL rumors: Broncos QB interviews, Jets completely reliant on Aaron Rodgers, Buccaneers' embarrassing hotel policy
- If you play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, get ready to share your hotel room, baby!
- The Denver Broncos are looking at rookie quarterbacks, despite Russell Wilson's remarks.
- Mecole Hardman is probably now the most hated former New York Jets player of all time.
By John Buhler
With the NFL world coming together in Indianapolis once again, more and more NFL rumors will come out about all 32 franchises. Every team but the Los Angeles Rams probably thinks it can get better in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. For all 32 franchises, maybe NFL free agency or the trade market is the way to go? Regardless, some of the juiciest rumors you will ever come across have just surfaced.
NFL rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers are super cheap with away lodging
Despite NFL franchises printing more money than the Federal Reserve, why are pretty much all of the owners complete and utter cheapskates? While Mike Brown, Dean Spanos and Daniel Snyder once made up the Unholy Triumvirate of Cheap, get a load of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers think they can do. Apparently, if you are a non-starter with less than four years of experience, bunk up, brother!
These NFLPA surveys kind of break your hearts because the players were treated better in college.
While it is a business trip, you really can't afford to buy out an entire floor of a four-star hotel eight times a year, Bucccaneers? I understand that Tampa Bay is not the largest media market in the country, but y'all have won two Super Bowls this century and are the three-time defending NFC South champions! Do better. More importantly, take care of all your players, no matter their service time.
What this NFLPA survey showed us is that winning can cover up owners being accountable. Who knew that Clark Hunt was a complete and total cheapskate, too? Despite owning the Kansas City Chiefs, he refused to upgrade the locker room. So you beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona? Here are some chairs to replace your footstools! Maybe this will motivate you to repeat over in Las Vegas?
Sometimes you have to hold the most wealthy people on the planet. Please do better, NFL owners...