NFL Rumors: 4 teams interested in Cam Akers, including 1 surprise
NFL Rumors: Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could get traded soon. Here are his top four suitors.
By Kristen Wong
When the Los Angeles Rams deactivated running back Cam Akers, it came as a surprise to everbody -- including Akers himself. The 2020 second-round pick by the Rams had seemingly left his trade drama from last season in the past and opened the 2023 campaign with 22 touches in Week 1.
A week later, he was listed as inactive due to a coaching decision and remains a healthy scratch on the Rams' roster. If Los Angeles is seriously trying to shop Akers this season, where are his top destinations?
According to the Score's Jordan Schultz, four teams have checked in with the Rams regarding a potential Akers trade.
Three of those teams are more or less expected RB-needy suitors: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns.
But the fourth team comes as a head-tilting surprise: the Las Vegas Raiders.
As Schultz notes, Akers could still be released from the roster for salary cap space. However, chances are the Rams want to get something in return for him.
Rams RB Cam Akers attracts interest from Bucs, Ravens, Browns, and Raiders
The Buccaneers will be missing Chase Edmonds for a few weeks and expect Rachaad White to step up as RB1. It makes sense as to why Tampa, a more run-heavy team with Tom Brady out of the picture, would want to secure extra backfield depth behind White as the team hopes to continue its hot 2-0 start to the season.
The Ravens and Browns both saw their top running backs suffer devastating season-ending injuries. Ravens' J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1, which to everyone except Aaron Rodgers means he's out for the season. Browns' Nick Chubb just suffered a gruesome knee injury on Monday. Both AFC North squads may be looking to level up their current ball-carrying room, and an experienced back Cam Akers could serve as an immediate plug-and-play replacement despite some minor injury concerns.
Now, the Raiders throwing their hat into the ring should rub Josh Jacobs the wrong way a little bit. Prior to the start of the season, the Raiders extended Jacobs on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, similar to how the Giants dealt with Saquon Barkley. In his fifth year with the Raiders, Jacobs has not enjoyed nearly as much success as last year, when he led the league with 97.2 yards per game.
Through two weeks, Jacobs has 28 carries for 46 yards, averaging an abysmal 1.6 yards per carry. He has a more respectable seven catches for 74 yards, yet his early-season struggles to run the rock may be persuading the Raiders' front office to try something new in the backfield, especially if the franchise doesn't want to pay him a long-term deal after 2023.
The NFL trade deadline is October 31, so the Rams have plenty of time to strike a deal. We'll see who bites first.