Replay of Nick Chubb injury is so gruesome ESPN broadcast won't show it
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb injured his leg against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the broadcast refused to show it live.
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a gruesome leg injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb, who had been excellent to start the season and was well on his way to another 100-yard game, suffered what appears to be a very severe lower-body ailment.
While we don't know the severity of the injury to Chubb at this moment, it looked so gruesome on live television that ESPN refused to show it to viewers. Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium did see the replay, and groaned shortly thereafter when it was clear Chubb suffered an injury fans wouldn't wish on their worst enemy.
Chubb will miss the rest of the game at the very least, per ESPN's live broadcast. It's unclear when he will return.
Nick Chubb injury update: How long will Browns RB be out?
Nick Chubb has a history of leg and knee injuries, so we can only hope it wasn't as bad as it looked. However, it would appear the Browns will need to test their RB depth chart for the long haul. Cleveland's backup running back is Jerome Ford, who impressed quite a bit in training camp and will now receive the starting reps, at least for the rest of the game.
Nick Chubb injury history
Nick Chubb suffered a torn MCL and PCL while he was a running back for Georgia, and has suffered mild knee sprains during his time in the NFL. If the injury is of that variety, there is a good chance he re-aggravated one of those ailments.
Who could the Browns sign to replace Nick Chubb?
Kareem Hunt, who remains a free agent and was on Cleveland's roster as recently as last season, could be re-signed by the club if they want someone who is familiar with the system. Hunt is a stable option and a former Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs. He could offer a two-back system with Ford.