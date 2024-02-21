NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Austin Ekeler, Saints cap casualty, Jayden Daniels surprise
NFL rumors: Giants land Jayden Daniels in new mock draft
Jayden Daniels put together a magical senior season at LSU, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in 12 games. He also dominated on the ground, rushing for an additional 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. You aren't misreading — Daniels was responsible for 50 touchdowns and almost 5,000 total yards.
That was enough to earn the Heisman trophy, and it landed Daniels as QB3 on most NFL Draft boards. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are widely expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 on draft night, which leaves Daniels available at No. 3 for the QB-needy New England Patriots. It's an obvious fit. Some even think the Washington Commanders will spring for Daniels in the No. 2 spot.
But, ultimately, the NFL Draft is unpredictable. The Patriots could address the WR position instead, selecting Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and searching for a veteran QB in free agency. That is the latest mock draft prediction from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. If Daniels falls past New England, the No. 4 pick belongs to the Arizona Cardinals and the No. 5 pick belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers. Neither team needs a QB.
That drops Daniels all the way to the New York Giants at No. 6 — an exciting and potentially explosive possibility.
"I don’t make trade projections in mock drafts this early in the process, which is why Daniels is still available at No. 6. I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback, but in this scenario, Daniels falls into their lap."
Whether he falls into New York's lap at No. 6 or the Giants trade up, Daniels would be the perfect boon for a franchise in limbo. Daniel Jones fell off a cliff last season before tearing his ACL. The Giants are preparing to lose Saquon Barkley now. After finishing 6-11 in the competitive NFC East, it's clear something foundational has to change.
The Giants have a potential out in Jones' massive contract after the 2024 season. Barring an unexpected return to Pro Bowl form, they will exercise that out — especially if Daniels is waiting in the wings. NFL teams are always keenly aware of the spiking QB market and the value of landing a productive QB on a rookie contract. New York can reset that clock and build a new, more dynamic offense around Daniels' dual-threat ability.
It's an exciting possibility for a franchise in dire need of some excitement.