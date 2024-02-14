NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Chris Jones doubt, CeeDee Lamb future, Browns shocking cut
The Chiefs may move on from Chris Jones, CeeDee Lamb's future in Dallas is up in the air, The Browns are doing what with who?!
NFL Rumors: Chris Jones reunion with Chiefs could be unviable
While it is easy to see the Kansas City Chiefs standing alone atop the NFL once again with a Super Bowl LVIII win, the road was anything but prosperous. It started with defensive tackle Chris Jones holding out and being in the booth watching the Chiefs fall to the Detroit Lions on opening night.
Now, the story has a happy ending, but the next chapter could be different.
Jones would cost the Chiefs more than $32 million to franchise tag, which is likely going to be the starting point for any negotiations with Brett Veach and the Kansas City front office for a new deal. But as ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano ($) reported, that could be a big problem for the Chiefs.
With holes at offensive tackle and wide receiver, the front office could have to make the painful decision to move on from their best defensive player, unless others across the team decide to cut down on their paychecks to help retain Jones. Further complicating matters is that the Chiefs still have to pay L'Jarius Sneed, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith as well. That's a lot of work to do for Brett Veach.
Jones has his rings, but now he may want his money, and there is a good chance he could hit the free agent market where someone will be waiting to throw a bag his way. Still, there is always a chance he could decide to come back to the Kingdom to help them go for a third straight Super Bowl title, something no one has ever done before.
It's his choice and right now, the odds favor a parting of ways. It was a great run for sure, but nothing lasts forever.