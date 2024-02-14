NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Chris Jones doubt, CeeDee Lamb future, Browns shocking cut
The Chiefs may move on from Chris Jones, CeeDee Lamb's future in Dallas is up in the air, The Browns are doing what with who?!
NFL Rumors: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys mutually motivated on extension
Michael Irvin once called CeeDee Lamb a figure mentioned from the Bible -- a mighty man of valor. The number 8 stands for new beginnings and 88 can take a new beginning. Don't look at me for that, look at the playmaker.
Speaking of playmakers, they get paid, and CeeDee Lamb is in line for a massive extension as he enters what would be his fifth-year option season with the Dallas Cowboys, and rightfully so, considering how he played last year.
1,749 yards and 12 touchdown catches, all while leading the Cowboys to an NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs -- that was, of course, before falling to the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers. Yikes.
Still, that doesn't take away from the fact that Lamb deserves an extension, but there's something else to consider. All-Pro Pass Rusher Micah Parsons is also due for a nice contract.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN ($), Dallas can save a lot of cap space with an extension that would knock down Lamb's 2024 cap number from where it is now: $17.991 million. Jerry Jones has always been a proponent of drafting and developing homegrown talent, one of the better aspects about Jones being the general manager of the team. Grow and retain your own.
Dallas would be wise to lock down Lamb to an extension now before the price tag grows, and it might behoove them in both the short and long terms to do so.