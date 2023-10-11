NFL Rumors: Chiefs star hunting, Davante Adams dark horse, Kirk Cousins alternative
- Are the Chiefs star hunting around the NFL trade deadline?
- Davante Adams floated to the Houston Texans? Make it make sense
- If teams cannot afford Kirk Cousins, then why not Ryan Tannehill?
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Are the Kansas City Chiefs star hunting at the trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline isn't for a few weeks, but contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs have to be licking their chops. While pundits are curious which shiny new toy Brett Veach may acquire for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, could their biggest addition come on the opposite side of the football?
The Minnesota Vikings are going nowhere, and Justin Jefferson is out the next four weeks. If Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is smart, he'll consider the options in front of him, which includes selling off some expensive spare parts. Kirk Cousins is on that list, and so is Danielle Hunter. Hunter is technically under contract for two more seasons in Minnesota, but he's going to want some additional income since he's slated to make just $1.83 million in 2024 and 2025. That's not going to cut it, and it's why he was cited in trade rumors this past offseason as well.
With Chris Jones's future in Kansas City also up in the air, the Chiefs could really go for it all this season from a pass-rushing perspective, with the thought of keeping one of their stars come next offseason. It's not a bad option for Veach and KC, who could use an added midseason punch. Hunter has six sacks in five games and is one of Brian Flores' only real pass-rushing options in Minnesota. If they're not going to extend him, the time is now to trade Hunter when his value is highest.