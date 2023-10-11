NFL Rumors: Chiefs star hunting, Davante Adams dark horse, Kirk Cousins alternative
- Are the Chiefs star hunting around the NFL trade deadline?
- Davante Adams floated to the Houston Texans? Make it make sense
- If teams cannot afford Kirk Cousins, then why not Ryan Tannehill?
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Ryan Tannehill as an alternative to Kirk Cousins
Ryan Tannehill has failed to lead the Tennessee Titans to more than 16 points three times this season. While still a capable game manager on some teams, Tennessee has a couple of quarterbacks they'd like to see more action from. The tables are turning in the AFC South. This is no longer the Titans division to lose, and they need to figure out if their quarterback of the future is currently on the roster.
Tennessee drafted Malik Willis and Will Levis in back-to-back years as an indictment of Tannehill's age, whether they want to admit it or not. He was never good enough to get the Titans over the top. Perhaps for a team in desperate need a decent QB play, though, he's a good enough alternative. Even better, Tannehill won't cost nearly as much as Kirk Cousins would. Tannehill also has two void years left on his contract, so he couold theoretically stay on as a backup for $4.6 million on a team like, say, the Atlanta Falcons or New York Jets.
Tannehill likely will not win any team a Super Bowl. He's not that type of player. But a rejuvenated Tannehill can lead any capable team to the playoffs. He's proven that, and he wouldn't cost more than a mid-round pick at this rate.