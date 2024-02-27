NFL Rumors: Chiefs emerging rival takes L'Jarius Sneed recruitment to the next level
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is likely to receive the franchise tag. Yet, several players from a notable rival are recruiting him at the same time.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is likely to receive the franchise tag, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The tag would pay Sneed just over $19 million for next season alone.
However, Fowler also notes that the Chiefs will pursue a long-term deal with Sneed, rather than asking him to remain on the tag. If they are unable to reach an agreement on an extension, then Sneed could become trade bait quickly.
Sneed's social media post was dissected on Monday, namely because it included an Eagle emoji. Are we reading too much into a 20-something's instagram post? Absolutely, but such a vague response to a looming contract standoff leads NFL fans to wonder if Sneed would prefer to play in Philadelphia.
NFL Rumors: Could the Chiefs trade L'Jarius Sneed to the Eagles?
If Sneed doesn't agree to a long-term extension with Brett Veach and Co., then the Chiefs will trade the two-time Super Bowl winner to the highest bidder, even if that team happens to be the Eagles. Kansas City faced Philadelphia in the Super Bowl two years ago, defeating Jalen Hurts and a high-powered Eagles offense.
Tony Pauline reported on Tuesday that several Eagles players have reached out to Sneed about joining them in Philadelphia. Whether Pauline's reporting is valid or not, it is true that Sneed would be an ideal fit on the Eagles opposite Darius Slay. At just 27 years old, Sneed is entering his prime and would give Philadelphia much-needed secondary across from the 33-year-old veteran Slay.
There is a scenario in which the Chiefs can bring back both Sneed and Chris Jones, but it's unlikely. One of Sneed or Jones would have to play on the tag. Jones was forced into such a situation last year and held out until he received a one-year contract loaded with incentives. It appears Sneed wants nothing to do with the tag either.
The Eagles, on the other hand, could pay Sneed as their new No. 1 cornerback, especially with Slay well on the other side of 30.