L’Jarius Sneed tortures Chiefs fans with cryptic IG post hinting at next team
Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed hinted at a potential departure and perhaps his next team on social media.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs star defensive back L'Jarius Sneed could earn up to $64 million or more on the free-agent market this offseason, per spotrac. Sneed will be one of the top priorities for Brett Veach, though it'll be tough to keep both he and Chris Jones, who also wants a long-term extension.
If anyone can perform the kind of salary cap gymnastics necessary to keep both players around, it is Veach. However, the question remains whether Kansas City prefers to keep its defensive corps in tact, or perhaps add via the draft and free agency. Signing Sneed and Jones would significantly hamper their ability to sign more free agents.
As for Sneed, he's made his demands clear -- the man wants to get paid. Sneed has earned that right, and there are plenty of interested suitors available in free agency who would provide what he seeks. In fact, Sneed may have hinted at an ideal destination on Instagram.
L'Jarius Sneed post suggests he wants to sign with Eagles, leave Chiefs
Yes, that would be an Eagle. There are two ways to interpret this post, and neither sound good for the Chiefs. First, Sneed could be saying he wants to fly away (leave the nest, if you will) and sign with a new team. Second, he may want to sign with the Eagles, a team he's been linked to of late.
ESPN's Matt Bowen believes Sneed would be an ideal fit in either Vegas or Atlanta, but sees him signing with the Birds this offseason.
"But I have Sneed landing in Philadelphia to upgrade the position opposite Darius Slay, with Vic Fangio now calling the defense for the Birds. Philly allowed 16 passing touchdowns in the second half of last season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Eagles have to clean up the secondary, and Sneed can make an impact. He has at least two interceptions in each of his four career seasons with the Chiefs."
Chiefs fans shouldn't panic over a simple Instagram post, but it's telling that most signs suggest Sneed will not remain with KC. The good news is that the Chiefs have a former first-round pick in Trent McDuffie ready to replace him.