NFL rumors: Chiefs get needed weapon back, Steelers bad news coming, Niners QB competition was never even a battle
- Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan knew Brock Purdy was his QB since February
- The Steelers should brace for a risky opponent to be ready to go Week 1
- The Chiefs got a huge weapon back just in time for opening game
By Josh Wilson
Steelers could be going up against Nick Bosa in Week 1 after all
The Pittsburgh Steelers sure would like timing to be on their side for Week 1. Matched up against the Niners, it would be ideal if Nick Bosa's contract holdout extends beyond Sunday so that the Steelers don't have to deal with the imposing pass rusher.
It's still up in the air as far as whether or not Bosa will play, but the more we learn, the more it looks as though Bosa will be settled up and ready to go. All signs point toward progress on Bosa's new contract with the team.
Should Bosa get settled on the financial side, the only thing that would be left is his athleticism and readiness. Given that he's been in the system for four years now, playbooks and schemes shouldn't be a huge ask. Conditioning is the only question mark.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan joined Bay Area radio KNBR to talk about Bosa and had this to say (H/T Steelers Depot):
"I'm gonna do everything I can to hope that he plays vs. Pittsburgh," the coach said.
Bosa accrued 51 tackles, 48 quarterback hits and a league-leading 18.5 sacks last year in a defensive player of the year season. Having him out of the equation would surely be the preference for Pittsburgh.
You don't get to choose your obstacles, though, and the Steelers need to prepare as if they'll be up against a pass rush that features Bosa. Best case, they're overprepared if he doesn't end up playing.