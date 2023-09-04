NFL rumors: Chiefs get needed weapon back, Steelers bad news coming, Niners QB competition was never even a battle
- Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan knew Brock Purdy was his QB since February
- The Steelers should brace for a risky opponent to be ready to go Week 1
- The Chiefs got a huge weapon back just in time for opening game
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs get great news on likely WR1 this season
No, unfortunately, little movement on Chris Jones returning to the Kansas City Chiefs just yet. It does sound like the two sides are talking, and those talks have not fallen apart into trade discussions just yet, but the chances of Jones playing on Thursday night for the season opener look slim.
Good news on the offensive side, though, as wide receiver Kadarius Toney is back with the team after missing most of training camp with a knee injury. Patrick Mahomes gave him high praise in his return to practice, which can only mean good things.
After much of his NFL career to this point has been defined by being sidelined over injuries, his debut for Week 1 was certainly in question after missing so much time.
The Chiefs have been hyping up Toney -- who they acquired at the trade deadline last year -- as their next primary wide receiver. Injuries appear to be the only thing that could possibly get in the way.
Since he was a midseason acquisition last year, Toney didn't play a massive role right out of the gates last year but became more impactful throughout the year. In a 3-point win over the Broncos in Week 17, he gained 71 yards. He scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, helping him stick out as a notable face in the Chiefs quest for a repeat this year.
No word on how much he'll be used to start the year. The Chiefs have a good mix of wide receivers with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore rounding out the other starting spots. Justyn Ross may prove to be a savvy undrafted free agent pickup for the Chiefs, who they plan to use situationally before giving him more reliable reps. Ross, too, has struggled with injuries that took his draft stock from first-round to undrafted entirely.
Mahomes will have Toney in Week 1, though, and that's good news for the Chiefs.