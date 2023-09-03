Chiefs rumors: Chris Jones discussions not going anywhere
Sunday is not providing much hope for a Chris Jones extension
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are both on a rush week with the two teams set to face off in the season opener on Thursday Night Football. With that, Sunday becomes a Wednesday, an important day in the practice lifecycle for NFL teams.
Normally, Tuesday is an off day and Wednesday is the first day of actual practice (with Monday reserved for film review of the game the day before).
So, all eyes were on the Chiefs on Sunday to see if Chris Jones's contract holdout would finally end. News of talks between the Chiefs and Jones kicking up on his contract extension had folks optimistic, but it appears those talks have not made it very far.
Chris Jones absent from training camp and deal is still distant
Talks occurring are good, but it doesn't mean that the Chiefs and Jones are anywhere near resolving the complexities of his contract extension that has kept him out of training camp and preseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the two sides are not close on a deal, despite the talks.
It tracks with what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday, that the Chiefs are, "bracing" to be without Jones for the early part of the season.
It sounds like the Chiefs and Jones are about $10 million apart, with Kansas City having offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $75 million. Jones, reportedly, prefers to split the difference between the Chiefs' offer and what Aaron Donald is making, $95 million.
While problematic, the Chiefs can last without Jones for the first several weeks if need be, but it's far from ideal. Frank Clark also left, which means the Chiefs will need other members of the defensive line to step up.