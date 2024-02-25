NFL Rumors: Chris Jones-Chiefs update, Raiders top QB priority, Broncos QB letdown
By Josh Wilson
Raiders could turn to Kirk Cousins at QB
Vic Tafur took a step back ahead of the offseason to get the lay of the land for the Las Vegas Raiders and what direction they might go at quarterback. The Raiders have been hopelessly wandering for what feels like several years now, from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Tafur seemed to like the Raiders chances at swinging in the range that Kirk Cousins will be looking for (subscription required) in free agency in the light of the recent fallout from Garoppolo's failed drug test, which will save the Raiders over $20 million in cap space if they cut him (expect them to).
Tafur also connected some dots with Davante Adams, who indicated on a recent podcast that he would like to catch passes from Cousins.
Adams' preference will not be the end-all be-all, but ensuring that he's comfortable with whoever is under center is crucial for Vegas's retool. Adams had a down year in 2023, but his down year is still a 1,000-plus-yard year. He's now achieved that four-digit yardage number in four consecutive seasons.
For Cousins, it's similarly easy to see him comfortable throwing to Adams as well. He's had Justin Jefferson as a primary weapon in Minnesota and done really well taking advantage of a star lead receiver. With Cousins coming up on the other side of 35 years of age, a reliable veteran is a desirable foundation piece to have in the receiving corps.