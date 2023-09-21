NFL Rumors: Coach Prime buzz, Bakhiarti conspiracy, Chubb's surprise replacement
- Will Colorado coach Deion Sanders jump to the NFL?
- David Bakhtiari conspiracy theory is debunked by Packers fans
- Nick Chubb's replacement on Browns won't be Kareem Hunt.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Nick Chubb will not be replaced by Browns signee Kareem Hunt
The Cleveland Browns cannot replace Nick Chubb. He's one of the best running backs in football, and was well on his way to another 100-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers before he blew his knee out. In steed of Chubb, the Browns turned to Jerome Ford, who played well enough to give his team a chance to win.
Kevin Stefanski named Ford the starting running back going forward postgame, but that was before the team opted to bring back Kareem Hunt. Will the signing of Hunt change matters, considering he has experience as a lead back in the NFL?
The answer for now is that Ford will start. Hunt did just sign early this week, so he likely has to get up to speed with new offensive concepts, even though he's a former Brown himself.
“Jerome is the lead back, but we have to work through all of those types of things. And what Kareem’s ready to do this week you know, if he’s ready to go this week and what type of load he can carry and Pierre Strong. So I think we need to work through all of that. But, yes, Jerome is the starter," Stefanski said.
Cleveland caught many off-guard this offseason in their decision to let Hunt walk in favor of Ford. Clearly, they see some starting running back potential in him. Ford's chance will come a little ahead of schedule, but with Hunt merely an afterthought and Chubb suffering major knee injuries, this job is his until further notice.