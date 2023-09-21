NFL Rumors: Coach Prime buzz, Bakhiarti conspiracy, Chubb's surprise replacement
- Will Colorado coach Deion Sanders jump to the NFL?
- David Bakhtiari conspiracy theory is debunked by Packers fans
- Nick Chubb's replacement on Browns won't be Kareem Hunt.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: David Bakhtiari conspiracy theory debunked
David Bakhtiari wants to play. He said as much at his locker this week when asked about his availability. He's certainly not sitting out because of fear of injury were he to play on turf.
David's brother Eric Bakhtiari shared a social media meme that seemed to suggest the Packers star was sitting out of spite, and refusing to play on poor surfaces.
"My brother loves drama, and he told me he was going to do it. I'm like, 'Go ahead, I don't give a s***. I don't care what you do. It's your social media,'" Bakhtiari said Wednesday. "No, that was not the reason at all."
Bakhtiari then questioned the journalistic ethics of those questioning his heart.
"I clearly have an injury that I'm dealing with," Bakhtiari added. "Anyone that did run with the story should definitely make sure to right wrongs. If you don't, then is that really journalism? If it's only just a hot topic or the lowest-hanging fruit?"
Matt LaFleur packed up his offensive lineman, saying that his knee swelled up. Bakhtiari does have a history of knee injuries, as he's recovering from a torn ACL and subsequent knee reconstruction. Bakhtiari has had three surgeries in three years, and while he sat out practice early this week, the hope is that he can play and help protect Jordan Love against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.