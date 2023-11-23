NFL rumors: Cowboys after star LB, Ron Rivera future, Drew Brees return
- Drew Brees would still be playing were it not for his shoulder
- Ron Rivera's future with the Commanders in question
- The Cowboys are kicking the tires on signing a free agent LB
By Josh Wilson
Drew Brees wants to play, but shoulder won't let him
Drew Brees has been out of the NFL since 2020, when he retired after a long-time, record-setting career. Though he couldn't achieve a title beyond his first with the team in Super Bowl XLIV, he was a repeated fixture in the NFC Playoffs and a threat to get back there with the Saints year in and year out.
With Brees retiring at 41, yet seeing Tom Brady push the envelope playing through his year 45 season, it leaves the door open for fans to wonder, could Brees have returned to play?
Especially seeing teams like the Browns turn to 38-year-old Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers continuing to play at 39 with no end in immediate sight, couldn't Brees have been impactful with the rulebook generally protecting quarterbacks more than ever?
Brees admitted on a radio show recently that there have been a few inquiries. He even admitted he would be playing somewhere, but for one reason: He can't throw with his right arm anymore.
"I don't throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing," Brees admitted. He said the only thing he does right-handed athletically is pickleball because it's underarm.
Wow. Tough for Saints fans to hear, thinking of all the near misses in the postseason. Every year, there was the thought that 'next year' would be the Saints year.