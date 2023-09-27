NFL Rumors: Cowboys address OL, Jonathan Taylor still hates Indy, Bears whiffs
- The Cowboys just added a veteran center for extra depth
- Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are not in a happy marriage
- Bears' bad decisions turn the franchise into a laughingstock
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Bears get roasted for poor performances from linebackers
Giving up all those picks for Mitch Trubisky back in 2017. The Chase Claypool trade. Potentially the Justin Fields pick? The Chicago Bears have a long list of questionable franchise decisions they've made in the past. Add this one to the top.
Bears linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards are two of the team's marquee free agent acquisitions who were coming off of productive campaigns with their respective teams. Less than a year later, both Edmunds and Edwards look... broken. If you think about it, this Bears organization is kind of the equivalent of Ursula stealing souls in "The Little Mermaid".
Edmunds left the Bills to sign a four-year $72 million deal; Edwards left the Eagles to sign a three-year $19.5 million deal. At the time, these seemed like savvy acquisitions for a rebuilding franchise that had plenty of money to spend last summer. Fast forward to September, and the Bears are already getting trolled for their linebacker moves.
According to NextGen Stats, through three weeks, Edmunds and Edwards in coverage have allowed 25-of-27 completed passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
As sad and pitiful as it is, one can't help but laugh at the fires burning in Chicago. Trauma and humor really go hand in hand.
In principle, the Edmunds and Edwards signings seemed great -- the Bears essentially acquired one Pro Bowl linebacker and one bargain-bin consistent starter in exchange for one Roquan Smith. Two for the price of one! What a steal!
Well, no one's patting Ryan Poles and the Bears on the back now. Chicago shipped out Smith, Khalil Mack, and other top-performing veterans last year in an effort to remodel their defense. This year, the only thing getting remodeled is a certain coach's office once he packs up his things and finds another team to ruin.
Maybe the spotlight should shine less brightly on the players themselves and more on the puppeteer controlling the strings. Two productive starting-caliber linebackers don't just fall off a cliff in the span of less than a year. Someone's going to get the boot after this season, and his name might rhyme with "Cat Weberflus."