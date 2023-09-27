NFL Rumors: Cowboys address OL, Jonathan Taylor still hates Indy, Bears whiffs
- The Cowboys just added a veteran center for extra depth
- Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are not in a happy marriage
- Bears' bad decisions turn the franchise into a laughingstock
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Cowboys sign veteran center Billy Price
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Cardinals proved they were not, in fact, unstoppable, and that reality check may have pushed the team to secure extra roster insurance.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced that they were signing center Billy Price. Price was a first-round pick by the Bengals back in 2018 and last spent short stints with the Giants and, coincidentally, the Cardinals.
As center Tyler Biadasz continues to recover from his hamstring injury, the Cowboys likely wanted to add starting-caliber depth at his position, and Price fits the bill.
Prior to the Price signing, the Cowboys have been elevating Brock Hoffman from the practice squad to start in lieu of the injured Biadasz. Sunday's game marked the third time Hoffman was called up, and in order for the Cowboys to activate him again, they would have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
Clearly, the Cowboys didn't want to tinker with their active roster and decided to bulk up their O-line depth on the practice squad instead.
Along with Biadasz, tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin are also nursing injuries. The Cowboys' offensive line is starting to look a little shaky as the injuries pile up at the start of the season, but hopefully, Price will be able to contribute when needed.
Price has started 45 of 69 games in his five-year NFL career and has mostly avoided major injuries.