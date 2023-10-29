NFL rumors: Cowboys comment on Derrick Henry interest, Niners aggressive, Broncos fire sale off
- The Broncos are not engaging in what could be described as a fire sale
- The 49ers are moving aggressive at the trade deadline once again
- The Cowboys denied they ever had interest in a star running back
By Josh Wilson
Don't call it a fire sale for the Denver Broncos
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are anything but a success this season, making it two straight years of the franchise falling massively short of preseason expectations. Denver, after punting on head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one season, seems likely to keep Sean Payton for the long haul and build the team in a way that, moving forward, pleases him.
So, it might make sense for the team to engage in a massive tear-down at the deadline to get the house down to the studs, right? A fire sale is something that has been speculated for some time and even players in the organization have felt it to be likely.
Instead, the Broncos are actually not looking to sell at a discount. Dianna Russini reported Sunday morning that the Broncos are not selling cheap (subscription required) and offers so far on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Josey Jewell haven't met the Broncos asking price.
Don't be surprised if the fire sale is anything but a door-buster.