NFL Rumors: Cowboys reunion brews, Justin Fields trade value, Sean McVay future
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay makes future plans with Rams clear
Each of the last two offseasons we've seen widely-reported speculation surrounding the possibility as to whether Sean McVay was going to step away from being the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
After the team went through such a disastrous season in 2022, it looked like a long rebuild was ahead. Whether the star head coach was willing to sit through a prolonged rebuild was a legitimate question asked. Fortunately for Rams fans everywhere McVay stayed put for the 2023-24 season, and proved once again just how elite of a coach he is.
Against all odds, the Rams clinched a playoff spot following their win at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. Thanks to Mason Crosby, the Rams improved to 9-7 which is a good enough record to clinch a week early with how frontloaded the NFC is this season. McVay has now clinched a playoff spot for the fifth time in his seven years with the Rams and has also pulled to within six wins of John Robinson's franchise record.
With the Rams' spot solidified, McVay made it clear that he'll be back in 2024 on The Coach McVay Show that he'll be back to try and lead the Rams once again. It can already be argued that McVay is the best coach in Rams history, and he can look to solidify that by breaking the franchise's record in wins (and maybe even win another Super Bowl).