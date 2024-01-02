NFL Rumors: Cowboys reunion brews, Justin Fields trade value, Sean McVay future
NFL Rumors: What the Bears could potentially get in a Justin Fields trade
The Chicago Bears have a very tough decision on their hands. Thanks to the Carolina Panthers, Chicago has the number one pick in the NFL Draft for a second consecutive season. Chicago had it last year with them having the worst record in the NFL, but then they traded it to Carolina in the deal that led to the Panthers selecting Bryce Young. Boy, would they like to do that over again.
While last season was an unmitigated disaster for Chicago in the regular season, they've improved in a big way this season, putting up a 7-9 record 17 weeks into the season. They've already more than doubled last season's win total, and another win in the final game of the season would really have Bears fans feeling good.
Justin Fields played well in their latest victory over the Falcons leading Bears fans to chant "We want Fields!" The decision Ryan Poles and the Bears front organization have to make is if they're going to give Bears fans what they want, or select a quarterback first in the draft like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bears might be looking at a second or third-round pick in a Justin Fields trade. Not horrible value for a player who only has one more year before the team would have to decide if they want to give him franchise-altering money, but also not the best value in the world for Fields who has been much better of late. When it comes to trading the first overall pick, the Bears can obviously get a whole lot more, perhaps even more than what they got last year which already was a haul.
The Bears can either keep Fields and try to build an absurdly good roster around him while he's cheap, or they can trade Fields to get a quarterback who could easily be better with four years of a rookie contract, essentially starting over again. The fact that Fields is only worth a second or third round pick could make the decision a bit easier for Chicago.