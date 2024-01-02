NFL Rumors: Cowboys reunion brews, Justin Fields trade value, Sean McVay future
- Sean McVay makes future plans clear
- What the Bears could potentially get in a Justin Fields trade
- Cowboys could bring back a familiar face for must-win game
NFL Rumors: Cowboys could bring back La'el Collins for Week 18
Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles blowing a 15-point halftime lead at home against the lowly Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to clinch the NFC East with a win. Considering the stark differences between how Dallas has played at home compared to on the road, the Cowboys beginning their playoff run at home would be huge for their chances at making a run to the Super Bowl.
With a huge game against the Commanders on the docket, the Cowboys are trying to ensure they have enough depth to get the win they absolutely have to have. With starting guard Tyler Smith battling an injury and having an uncertain status for Sunday's game, having a solid backup plan in place is important. The Cowboys view La'el Collins as a potential backup option with the Cowboys considering signing him assuming he can pass his physical, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
There are a couple of factors at play here that make this reunion possibility interesting. First, Collins has played primarily as a tackle. If he signed on as a Smith replacement, he'd be a guard. He played his rookie season as a left guard for the Cowboys, but shifted over to right tackle and spent the better part of the next five seasons there.
Collins left Dallas after the 2021 season and signed a five-year deal with the Bengals but he tore his ACL toward the end of last season and was released before this season even began. He was looking to revert back to his old form, but the Bengals never gave him the chance. Now, the 30-year-old might hope that returning to a familiar organization could help him get back to being the old Collins.