Bears fans let organization know what QB decision they want to make
Bears fans let it be known that they want Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback.
The Chicago Bears find themselves in a strangely good position as the 2023-24 regular season conclusion draws near. Sure, they missed the playoffs once again, but for a franchise that has never really had a franchise quarterback in its lengthy history, the Bears could be deciding between two different ones this offseason.
Yes, Justin Fields is a franchise quarterback. He proved it once again with the Bears 37-17 win over the Falcons to improve to 7-9 on the season. Fields continued to play well, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown in the air, and rushing for another 45 yards with a touchdown on the ground. The Bears have now won three of their last four since Fields returned from injury, and have positive momentum for the first time in what feels like years.
While Fields has certainly played much better of late, the Bears still have a tough decision to make. This is thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who clinched the number one pick for Chicago after their loss in Jacksonville. The Bears got the first pick themselves last season but traded it to Carolina in what looks like one of their better trades in franchise history.
They can draft Caleb Williams, a player seen by many as a transcendentally great quarterback first overall, and then ship Fields to another team in a separate deal, or they can keep Fields and do something else with the first overall pick. It seems like Bears fans have made their choice.
Bears fans know who they want under center in 2024
Chicago Bears fans do not appear ready to take any sort of risk on Caleb Williams and made it known in their Week 17 victory that they want Fields to stay with "WE WANT FIELDS" chants.
As much as they might want Fields long-term, Bears fans are not the decision-makers here. It's on Ryan Poles to decide what to do with that No. 1 overall pick. If he believes Williams is the next great quarterback, it'll be very hard to pass on him knowing how valuable a star quarterback on a rookie deal is. If he doesn't think Williams is quite that guy, it makes the decision easier knowing Fields has played better and he'd have the backing of his fan base if they keep Justin under center.
It'll be fascinating to see what Chicago does as for the second straight year they control the draft. They can hand Williams over to some other team like they did with Bryce Young, or they can take him for themselves and break the hearts of Bears fans everywhere.