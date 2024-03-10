NFL Rumors: Cowboys trade target, Falcons-Cousins holdup, Giants disaster averted
- Cowboys allow Michael Gallup to seek a trade
NFL rumors: Cowboys allow Michael Gallup to seek a trade
The Dallas Cowboys' WR room will look a bit different next season. Michael Gallup has received permission to seek a trade, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News. The situation is "tough," however, because teams expect Gallup to be released.
Obviously, there are pros and cons to trading for Gallup under the present circumstances. He carries a cap hit of $13.85 million next season, which is a lot to stomach for a situational, complementary wideout. If teams let Galliup hit the free agent market, however, only one team can sign him. The only way to ensure that Gallup ends up with your team is to trade for him and acquire his contract straight-up.
Last season was another disappointment for Gallup, who appeared in all 17 games (13 starts). He totaled 34 receptions on 57 targets, accruing 418 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged a healthy 12.3 yards per catch, but Gallup's volume declined sharply. He was an afterthought in one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, giving Dallas very little incentive to keep him around.
A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gallup is only 28 years old. He still has gas in the tank. But, Brandin Cooks carries a smaller cap hit for next season ($10 million) and he's the better wideout. Factor CeeDee Lamb's looming contract negotiations into the equation, and there's truly no way Gallup sticks around in 2024. After six years, his Cowboys tenure is all but done.
With how the offseason landscape currently shapes up, we should expect the Gallup sweepstakes to remain tepid until the Cowboys release him. A trade isn't out of the question, but with his contract being what it is, Dallas cannot expect much of a return.