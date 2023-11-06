NFL Rumors: Dak catches heat, Giants surprise mock draft, Justin Jefferson update
- ESPN's Shannon Sharpe puts Dak Prescott on blast after Cowboys' loss
NFL Rumors: Shannon Sharpe unloads on Cowboys' Dak Prescott after Eagles loss
The Dallas Cowboys put up 406 yards of total offense against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And yet, despite impressive fourth-quarter stops from the defense and a three-TD night from Dak Prescott, Dallas found itself on the wrong end of a 28-23 scoreboard. The Eagles are 8-1, while the second-place Cowboys fall to 5-3 with losses to Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Arizona.
It's classic Cowboys. Clearly, Dallas has the talent to compete with anybody, but time and time again, the team fails to deliver in big moments. Maybe it's rotten luck, or maybe it's some undefinable factor holding them back from true greatness.
ESPN's Shannon Sharpe was asked if the Cowboys should be encouraged by the positive elements of Sunday's loss or disappointed in the end result. He did not hold back, taking special aim at Prescott.
"These are the moments that we've asked Dak to rise to the occasion... Why would you be encouraged? You LOST!"
Sharpe gets right to the heart of the issue. Prescott had an incredible day individually against a great defense, but his team had every chance to win the game in the fourth quarter and fell short. The Cowboys continue to fall short, seemingly without fail, in the face of truly elite competition. It's one thing to put up flashy numbers and beat up sub-.500 teams, but it's another thing entirely to contend for a championship.
It would be completely foolish to write off the Cowboys in the NFC. In terms of ceiling, Dallas might rank No. 1 overall. But, until proven otherwise, prognosticators will (correctly) gravitate toward Philadelphia and San Francisco, with an understanding that the Cowboys tend to fall victim to back-breaking mistakes in key moments.
We will see if Dallas can put their best foot forward once the playoffs arrive.