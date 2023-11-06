NFL Rumors: Dak catches heat, Giants surprise mock draft, Justin Jefferson update
NFL Rumors: Giants trade up to No. 1 to select Caleb Williams in 2024 mock draft
The New York Giants are 2-7 and figure to get worse following the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Daniel Jones on Sunday. It has been a difficult campaign for the Giants, who finished last season in the second round of the playoffs. Brian Daboll's squad has a lot to figure out, and it starts with solving the QB conundrum.
New York's problems extend well beyond the QB position, of course. The receiving corps ranks among the weakest in the NFL, the offensive line is a joke, and the defense has paled in comparison to last season's group. But, when your QB struggles to the extent Jones has this season, it's difficult not to make that offseason priority No. 1.
In a new mock draft from PFF, the Giants shock the world with a trade up to the No. 1 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Here's how Trevor Sikkema justifies the move.
"Williams struggled mightily during the middle part of the college football season, making zero big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays in three games (Colorado, Arizona and Notre Dame). However, he has since bounced back with 11 big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays in his past three outings (Utah, Cal and Washington). He is still the high-ceiling prospect who does things few other quarterbacks can do, one who is worthy of the No. 1 pick."
That would certainly change New York's fortunes, while also raising compelling questions about Williams' future. It has been a rocky all-around season for the reigning Heisman trophy winner, but he's a tier-one athlete who can change the game with his arm or with his legs. He is, without a single doubt, a stronger star bet than Jones, whose massive $160 million contract has aged like sour milk.
Tyrod Taylor looked like a competent fill-in before he suffered a rib injury, but his return for this season is uncertain. Rookie Tommy Devito hasn't looked great, to be frank. Rookie QBs need time and space to develop, but he profiles more as a career backup than a legitimate cornerstone of the future.
Williams is going to go No. 1, even with concerns about his sack rate and decision-making under duress. He's a special athlete with the potential to one day become a top-shelf NFL quarterback. If the Giants are within striking distance of the top pick, it's worth considering a trade up.