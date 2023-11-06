NFL Rumors: Dak catches heat, Giants surprise mock draft, Justin Jefferson update
- Kevin O'Connell provides injury update on Justin Jefferson
- Giants trade up to select Caleb Williams No. 1 in new mock draft
- ESPN's Shannon Sharpe puts Dak Prescott on blast after Cowboys' loss
NFL Rumors: Vikings' Kevin O'Connell provides update on injured Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings pulled a rabbit out of their hat on Sunday, storming from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons and advance to 5-4 on the season. Joshua Dobbs stepped into the QB spotlight in a pinch and delivered. He's not Kirk Cousins, but maybe the Vikings have enough juice to stick around the wild card race.
One potential boon for the Vikings would be the return of Justin Jefferson, who went to the IR with a hamstring injury in Week 5. The all-world wideout was initially slated to miss 4-6 weeks, but there is lingering uncertainty about when exactly he will return.
Minnesota will face the Saints in Week 10, more than a month removed from when Jefferson suffered the injury. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gave reporters a vague update about Jefferson's progress.
"We’re going to do what’s best for Justin, and make sure when he does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see."
The Vikings can open Jefferson's 21-day practice window once the team is confident in his ability to return within three weeks. Obviously, Minnesota should (and will) proceed with caution here. The Cousins' injury essentially tanked any hopes of real contention. On the other hand, Minnesota has won four straight and Jefferson's return might help sustain that momentum. It's a delicate tightrope for the front office and the coaching staff to walk.
At the end of the day, it really is as simple as not playing Jefferson until he is, without a doubt, 100 percent. The Vikings clearly aren't going to tank the season. The Dobbs trade was made with the goal of maintaining some level of respectability. So, don't expect Jefferson to rush back, but he is getting closer. How close is the question.