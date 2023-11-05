NFL Winners and Losers from Week 9: Joshua Dobbs comes up large, Seahawks croak
Another week of winners and losers as the NFL season crosses the midway point.
The NFL season is officially over halfway done.
Week 9 was an equally compelling and ugly slate. The 1 PM games featured several god-awful QB performances from players who probably won't spend much time in the NFL driver's seat. Still, there were also several impressive performances worthy of praise.
The Baltimore Ravens made a real statement with a 37-3 win over the first-place Seattle Seahawks. C.J. Stroud made his 'I'm here' announcement in a marvelous 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota Vikings overcame multiple QB injuries to topple the Atlanta Falcons and move above .500 on the season.
Here are the week's winners and losers.
Winner: Joshua Dobbs
It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Joshua Dobbs entered Sunday's game after Vikings rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion. The veteran was immediately sacked in the end zone for a safety.
Tough start. The collective groan from the Vikings fanbase was heard around the globe. One week removed from Kirk Cousins' heartbreaking, season-ending Achilles injury, the Vikings were facing QB purgatory.
Then... it got better. Dobbs ended up completing 20-of-30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning dart to Brandon Powell with 20 seconds on the clock.
He just won over a ton of fans in Skol country. The Vikings are 5-4, within earshot of the first-place Detroit Lions. It's probably too lofty a goal to win the division, but Dobbs clearly has the ability to keep Minnesota competitive week-to-week.