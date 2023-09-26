NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should save Davante Adams from the Raiders
If the Las Vegas Raiders' season continues its southbound trajectory, here are a few potential trade destinations for Davante Adams.
No. 1 NFL team to trade for Davante Adams: Kansas City Chiefs
It's the boring answer... but, at the same time, the Kansas City Chiefs desperately need help at WR. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will probably keep the offense floating near the top of the NFL by sheer force of will, but the Chiefs possess arguably the weakest receiving corps in football. That is unacceptable for a team rostering the greatest QB talent of his generation.
Kelce becomes even more dangerous when he's not the sole focus of every defensive game plan. Line up the NFL's best tight end opposite arguably the NFL's best wide receiver — with Mahomes taking snaps under center — and the Chiefs' offensive horsepower becomes borderline incomprehensible.
Aside from the surface-level joys of watching Mahomes pinpoint Adams 50 yards out, the veteran receiver would improve the situation for everyone around him. The likes of Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore will look better with less responsibility on their plate and more exploitable matchups in the backfield. Isiah Pacheco and the run game suddenly get more breathing room as defenses gear up for the Adams-Kelce air barrage.
The Chiefs got off to a slow start this season, but Mahomes looked to be in prime form during Sunday's 41-10 shellacking of the Bears. Chris Jones is back to his old ways on the D-line and the Chiefs are, per usual, perched comfortably atop the AFC West. Adams wants to join a contender — a team with an established identity and winning culture. Well, he couldn't dream of a better spot than KC.