NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should save Davante Adams from the Raiders
If the Las Vegas Raiders' season continues its southbound trajectory, here are a few potential trade destinations for Davante Adams.
No. 2 NFL team to trade for Davante Adams: Baltimore Ravens
Perhaps the entire AFC North should make a play at Adams. Again, it's a wide-open division and the Baltimore Ravens are eager to make their mark. Lamar Jackson, fresh off signing his $260 million contract, looks comfortable in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system. He remains one of football's most potent individual weapons, capable of launching bombs in the pocket or using his legs to evade even the tightest pressure.
It's not fair to say Jackson doesn't have talent in the WR room. First-round pick Zay Flowers swiftly ascended to the WR1 role, establishing a strong rapport with Jackson as a speedster who can break off big chunks after the catch. Odell Beckham is past his prime, but he has his reputation for a reason. Rashod Bateman has been a reliable tertiary option for Jackson since entering the league in 2021.
That said, Baltimore's playmaking core don't always possess the same shine as its superstar QB. Jackson is a singular generative power, but the Ravens' offense can only go as far as the weapons around him. Flowers is great, but he's probably not WR1 on a Super Bowl team great (yet). Repurposing him in a complementary role while Davante Adams functions as Jackson's go-to would certainly elevate Baltimore's offensive ceiling.
Jackson has the big-play ability Adams' current QB lacks. Even in his age-31 season, Adams is virtually impossible to contain in single coverage. He's a constant winner in 50-50 situations, capable of high-pointing the ball for the most improbable of catches in traffic. He would be due for some true highlight-reel moments with Jackson slinging the pigskin in his direction.