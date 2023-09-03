NFL rumors: Davante Adams trade buzz, Nick Bosa's Week 1 availability, more
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams could become Raiders trade chip in October
With the start of the regular season less than a week away, Raiders star Davante Adams will not be put up for sale these next few days.
Should the Raiders crawl to only a few measly wins in September and October, however, there is reason to believe the team might want to recoup picks for the veteran wideout for a possible rebuild.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson recently said on his "You Pod to Win the Game" podcast that multiple teams told him they were planning to keep tabs on Adams leading up to the NFL trade deadline on October 31.
" I think teams are looking at the Raiders and saying that team has got some assets. If they start out rough, we’re going to make calls."- Charles Robinson
Robinson says when he visited some training camps this summer, certain teams asked him what was going on with Adams and what the Raiders might do with him this year.
Adams has attracted mostly quiet trade speculation this offseason and could be in an undesirable situation in Las Vegas. In March of 2022, he joined the Raiders specifically to link forces with Derek Carr, his old Fresno State teammate (and to secure his bag, of course). With Carr touching greener grass in New Orleans right now, Adams could force his way out of a Raiders franchise that has just two winning seasons in the last 20 years.
Adams will make roughly $6 million in base salary this year and is owed a fully-guaranteed $16.89 million salary in 2024. His current five-year deal with the Raiders doesn't feel too clunky for a potential suitor to take on -- it's the trade compensation that could be the stickler for WR-needy teams. Las Vegas acquired Adams from Green Bay for a first- and second-round pick and would likely seek a similar return. For a player of Adams' caliber, it could be well worth it.