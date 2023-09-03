NFL rumors: Davante Adams trade buzz, Nick Bosa's Week 1 availability, more
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Patriots trying out pair of free agent wide receivers
The Patriots continue aiming to improve their roster ahead of Week 1 of the regular season and recently hosted a pair of free-agent wideouts for a visit.
New England currently has six projected wide receivers on the depth chart, not counting 2022 rookie Tyquan Thornton who will start the 2023 season on injured reserve. In Thornton's absence, the team may figure it needs a little extra help in the pass-catching department and hosted free agents Shi Smith and Cody Chrest.
Smith, a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2021, has played in 23 games in the last two seasons. Carolina released him last week; he recorded 22 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns last year.
Chrest, who went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, has bounced around different training camps this offseason including those of the Colts, Packers, and Steelers. He recorded 36 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Bearkats.
Do the Patriots' recent moves suggest the team is worried about depth at the wide receiver position? Last Thursday, the Pats signed ex-Viking and former first-rounder Jalen Reagor to the practice squad, so it would certainly seem they are trying to stock up on quality depth behind Juju Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne.
Rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are the newer kids on the block who should see their fair share of snaps this season, although a more experienced free agent like Shi Smith (if signed) could usurp them depending on how the season plays out.