NFL Rumors: Davante Adams trade package, Goff hometown discount, Rex Ryan
- What would it take to trade for Davante Adams this offseason?
- Will Jared Goff give the Detroit Lions a hometown discount?
- What happened between Rex Ryan and the Dallas Cowboys?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Potential Davante Adams trade package
Yesterday, PFF’s Brad Spielberger published an article titled “4 NFL Trades That Could Shake Up the 2024 Offseason,” naming Las Vegas Raiders All-World wide receiver Davante Adams as a player who could swing the pendulum of the 2024 season if he were traded and what it would take to acquire him.
Turning 32 next season, Adams has three years and roughly $90 million remaining on the five-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2022. His age and cap hit make trading for him a potentially risky proposition, but Adams has shown zero signs of slowing down.
In 2023, Adams eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,100 yards for the fourth consecutive year while hauling in eight touchdowns, serving as the catalyst for a Raiders passing attack that lacked firepower beyond himself and veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers.
Per Spielberger, Adams’ trade market value is a 2025 second-round pick. However, he notes that any trade for the six-time Pro Bowler is “less likely” following Las Vegas’ decision to shed the interim label off of head coach Antonio Pierce.
Spielberger went on to list the New York Jets as a potential suitor, citing Adams’ connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers dating back to their days together with the Green Bay Packers and Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson changing his jersey number from 17 (Adams’ number) to five ahead of the 2024 campaign.