NFL Rumors: Davante Adams trade package, Goff hometown discount, Rex Ryan
- What would it take to trade for Davante Adams this offseason?
- Will Jared Goff give the Detroit Lions a hometown discount?
- What happened between Rex Ryan and the Dallas Cowboys?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Jared Goff hometown discount to stay with Lions?
After leading the Detroit Lions to their first NFL Championship Game appearance since 1991, signal-caller Jared Goff turned out to be more than the potential bridge quarterback many thought he’d be when the franchise acquired him in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams three years ago.
Heading into the final year of the four-year pact he signed with the Rams in 2019 with a cap hit worth roughly $31 million, Goff’s contract is below market value for the quarterback position given his statistical output and role in Detroit’s success.
That being said, the Lions are expected to approach Goff this offseason to sign him to a contract extension “with hopes of a new deal that makes sense for all parties,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero.
Turning 30 in October, Goff has openly stated his desire to remain with the Lions and call Detroit his home for the foreseeable future.
Goff trails only back-to-back Super Bowl winner and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in passing yards over the last two seasons (9,013) and is tied with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the third-most passing touchdowns in that span (59).
While the Lions seem hopeful that Goff will take a hometown discount, he’s earned a significant pay raise for his role in Detroit’s return to NFL relevancy.
Spotrac lists Goff’s calculated market value at roughly $38 million annually based on his age, statistical production, and what other quarterbacks who have fared similarly are getting paid.