NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry trade warming, Cowboys-Bears trade, Chiefs dealt big blow
- Cowboys and Bears have a natural trade to make at the deadline
- Chiefs defense suffers a brutal injury blow
- Derrick Henry trade could be heating up with Titans latest move
NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry trade talk could heat back up
On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles made the first major trade of deadline season. The Titans sent former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the defending NFC champions in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two Day 3 draft picks in 2024.
Sitting at 2-4 on the season and coming out of their Week 7 bye, the Titans were one of the most interesting teams to monitor leading up to the deadline as they appeared to be possible sellers with valuable assets on both sides of the ball.
Trading Byard at least initially appears to indicate that the Titans will, in fact, be sellers. And that has to raise some eyebrows at the possibility of Derrick Henry being moved.
Henry has continued to be a workhorse for the Titans offense this season, already carrying the ball 98 times for 425 yards with three scores. He's also been shockingly involved in the pass game with 11 receptions for 117 yards. However, the 29-year-old running back is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. As such, he could potentially be moved to recoup some draft capital for the Titans instead of letting him walk for nothing this offseason as a free agent.
As NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal noted, you have to think about a team like the Baltimore Ravens who could use a workhorse RB as one of many teams who could be interested in a Henry trade.
This is not a guarantee that the Titans will have a full-blown fire sale that would include trading Henry. It is, however, an indication that's a possibility in this situation. And if it is, don't expect there to be anything less than a frenzy to try and get Derrick Henry at the trade deadline.