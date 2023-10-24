NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry trade warming, Cowboys-Bears trade, Chiefs dealt big blow
- Cowboys and Bears have a natural trade to make at the deadline
- Chiefs defense suffers a brutal injury blow
- Derrick Henry trade could be heating up with Titans latest move
NFL Rumors: Chiefs defense dealt brutal blow with months-long injury
Kansas City Chiefs fans were certainly delighted to see that Patrick Mahomes and the offense got their mojo back this past week in a resounding win over the AFC West-rival Chargers. That victory moved the team to 6-1 on the season, as many expected them to start. With how the offense has stumbled out of the blocks, though, that wouldn't be possible without the defense.
Steve Spagnuolo's unit has performed at an extremely high level this season from top-to-bottom, which we saw again in the win over the Chargers. But now the Chiefs will have to move forward through the heart of the regular season without one of their most crucial pieces is now out for possible a couple of months.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that Kansas City LB Nick Bolton will undergo surgery for a dislocated wrist and is expected to miss around two months of action.
If there's a silver lining for the Chiefs, it's that Bolton, based on this initial timetable, should return in late December. That would be enough time for him to have a couple of regular season games to gear up and get back into shape before the playoffs start.
Having said that, losing Bolton won't be easy for Kansas City to handle. He's been one of the leaders in the middle of this defense and is a plus-asset at the position.
The good news is that the Chiefs added former Charger Drue Tranquill this offseason, who should be able to take up that mantle alongside Willie Gay Jr. along with Leo Chenal. But they'll have big shoes to fill given how good Bolton has been for this unit. And if they struggle, perhaps a trade deadline need will be addressed before Oct. 31 in Kansas City.