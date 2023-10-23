Chiefs rumors: More trade interest, Bolton injury, Hardman usage
- Andy Reid gave hints about how the Chiefs will use Mecole Hardman in the coming weeks
- Nick Bolton suffered an injury in Week 7
- The Chiefs may not be done acquiring offensive weapons
By Josh Wilson
Another Sunday, another Kansas City Chiefs win. The Chiefs improved to 6-1 in Week 7 which puts them top of the AFC West (by three whole games) while they defended their best record in the AFC. Next week they draw the Broncos, with key matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles coming up at home. They host the Buffalo Bills in early December as well.
Here's the latest buzz on the Chiefs after their Week 7 win.
Mecole Hardman's usage should only go up
Mecole Hardman wasn't a mainstay in the Chiefs offense in their Week 7 win, but he also wasn't a non-factor. He wrapped up one reception on three targets for six yards, also returning a punt for 50 yards. Hardman was on the field for 16 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday after joining the team Thursday. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets.
Hardman, of course, had some existing familiarity with the Chiefs system and playbook since he played with the Chiefs from 2019-2022 before switching jerseys for the first time this offseason. That earned him some instant targets, and as he gets up to snuff on the 2023 version of the playbook, his workload should only increase.
Andy Reid said as much in his postgame press conference.
"Welcome back, Mecole. We only got him here on Thursday. We'll keep adding stuff to his menu there."
No shock there. Now with a full week of practice, Hardman can get in a full cycle with the team before their road game against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.
Hardman, after the game, emphatically let it be known that he's thrilled to be back and happy about the organization welcoming him back with open arms after the trade.
So far, Travis Kelce is the only Chiefs player with over 500 yards receiving. Trailing him is Rashee Rice with 305, Justin Watson with 219, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 200. Hardman certainly adds dynamism and another weapon for Mahomes to use. Whether he can emerge as the WR1 or just provide depth for the existing committee, we'll have to wait and find out. Either role probably works, but a lead receiving role is clearly available for any of the receivers that can jump out and grab it.