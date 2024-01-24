NFL Rumors: Former HC could be Dolphins top target to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio leaving town, the Miami Dolphins could be eyeing this former head coach to replace him.
By Lior Lampert
After shockingly agreeing to a mutual parting of ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio -- who may now be on his way to join the Philadelphia Eagles -- the Miami Dolphins may already have sights set on a top target to replace him.
And it's a former NFL head coach who just recently became available.
With the Dolphins now in search of a new defensive coordinator following the departure of Fangio, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Miami could be eyeing former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to fill the role.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins linked to Brandon Staley for vacant DC job
Staley spent the past three seasons with the Chargers. In that span, he posted a 24-24 record, including a playoff appearance in 2022. Los Angeles relieved Staley of his duties after their divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders scored 63 against them on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.
While his stint as a head coach didn’t go the way many had hoped, Staley is still a respected defensive mind across the NFL.
He spent 2017 and 2018 as the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears before accepting an offer for the same position with the Denver Broncos in 2019. In 2020, Staley served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams before earning the opportunity to guide the Chargers for three seasons.
Why do the Dolphins need to replace Vic Fangio?
Fangio left Miami with his next destination in mind. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 2018 AP Assistant Coach of the Year is now the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles’ vacant defensive coordinator position, with both sides expected to agree on a deal. The Dolphins are “allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania,” according to Schefter.
However, Staley won’t be the only one considered for the position. The Dolphins have coaches already on the staff who could be seen as viable candidates. Also, there are several contenders with various years of coaching experience who could be at their disposal.