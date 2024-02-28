NFL Rumors: Dolphins GM chimes in on Jaylen Waddle trade buzz
To any teams who thought they could pry Jaylen Waddle away from the Miami Dolphins, think again.
By Lior Lampert
Considering the Miami Dolphins’ current salary cap situation and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s looming contract extension, general manager Chris Grier has some tough decisions to make this offseason.
However, there is one choice that Grier has already had no issues making: wide receiver Jaylen Waddle isn’t going anywhere.
When speaking to reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Grier was asked whether or not he would consider trading Waddle, and the former made it clear that the latter’s future with the Dolphins is secure.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins GM rules out Jaylen Waddle trade
Grier didn’t seem to take the question seriously, laughing in response to the idea of moving on from their young star wideout before reiterating that there are “no thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle,” per ESPN’s Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. “He’ll be around here for a long time,” Grier added.
Since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle has established himself as one of the most talented and explosive pass-catchers in the league, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his free three seasons as a pro.
Moreover, the Dolphins have Waddle under team-friendly control for two more years before his rookie contract expires. His $8.6 million and $15.5 million cap hits in 2024-25 are well below market value for a player of this caliber who plays a premium position, making it difficult to find a better bang for your buck.
Waddle and All-Pro teammate Tyreek Hill have formed one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems – why would Grier separate the two? Especially when he is on the verge of making Tagovailoa one of the highest-paid quarterbacks ever.
Do not contact the Dolphins about trading for Waddle, or risk having the door slammed on your face by Grier, if that wasn't made clear by his recent comments.