When is the NFL Combine 2024? Dates, location and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
By Lior Lampert
The NFL Scouting Combine is a critical opportunity for players looking to make the leap from amateur to professional football.
It is an event where hundreds of the best collegiate football athletes have a platform to put their skills on display in front of coaches, executives, and scouts ahead of the NFL Draft to improve their perceived value across the league.
How a player fares during the combine could determine when or where they get selected in the draft, or if they get taken, for that matter. Moreover, it could influence the rest of their careers.
The combine is a chance for players to fulfill a life-long dream of taking their talents to a professional level.
When is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Where is it? How can you watch the event?
When is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
Per the NFL’s official website, live drills begin on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. ET, with defensive linemen and linebackers being the first positional groups to participate in the combine. Offensive linemen will cap off the event on Sunday, March 3, at 1 p.m. ET. Interviews and measurements at the event, however, will begin on Monday, Feb. 26.
Where is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home to the Colts. There has long been speculation and, in some circles, an expectation that the Combine could move its location following 2025, but there has not been any confirmation reported regarding that just yet.
How to watch 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
For those who want to watch the combine, an NFL Network broadcast will be available to live stream across multiple devices through the NFL app. NFL.com/watch, for select providers, is another option.
Alternatively, NFL+ subscribers can stream exclusive content from the NFL Scouting Combine.