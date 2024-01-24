NFL Rumors: Eagles interview former NFL head coach for OC vacancy
After a one-year hiatus, this former NFL head coach could be eyeing a return to the league.
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles season ended earlier than expected, losing six of their last seven games, resulting in an elimination by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Despite speculations about his job security, head coach Nick Sirianni appears to be safe, as he is searching for new members to his coaching staff. On Sunday, Sirianni fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Then on Tuesday, the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.
It didn't take long for the Eagles to interview a candidate for the offensive coordinator position, and it's a rather big name.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles interviewed Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator position following the franchise’s decision to relieve Johnson of his duties after one season.
Philadelphia Eagles interview Kliff Kingsbury
However, as Garafolo notes, the Eagles aren’t the only NFL team that has expressed interest in Kingsbury’s services recently. The Chicago Bears interviewed him before ultimately landing on Shane Waldron to be their next offensive coordinator.
Slightly over a year ago, the Arizona Cardinals fired former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury landed on his feet, being named USC’s senior offensive analyst.
Kingsbury spent 2023 working with the Trojans and the presumed No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. He has extensive experience collaborating with some of the most dynamic quarterbacks as a collegiate and professional coach.
In 2012, Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Texas A&M, the year Johnny Manziel had a highly-documented Heisman Trophy-winning season. He turned his success with Manziel into a head coaching opportunity at Texas Tech, where he spent 2014-16 with signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.
After six years with Texas Tech, Kingsbury made the jump to the NFL, accepting an offer to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Kingsbury spent four seasons with the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, posting a 28-37-1 record, including a playoff appearance in 2021.
Even though it didn’t work out for Kingsbury as a head coach in the NFL, he is a respected offensive mind across the league. Given the fact he’s interviewed with multiple teams, it seems as though the former Arizona coach is eyeing a return after a one-year hiatus.
Philly would be an ideal landing spot for Kingsbury as he looks to restore his value in hopes of potentially getting a second chance as a head coach. Between Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and one of the best offensive lines in football, the Eagles have plenty to offer for their next offensive coordinator.