NFL Rumors: Eagles risky DC hire, Jim Harbaugh's second chance, Rudolph return in doubt
- Eagles considering risky DC hire
- Jim Harbaugh receiving second interview with Chargers
- Mason Rudolph return to Pittsburgh in doubt
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh receiving second interview with Chargers
While the spotlight is on head coaches who were just let go like Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and even Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh is still one of the more saught-after head coaches of this offseason's hiring cycle.
Harbaugh led Michigan to an undefeated season and a National Championship win. His stock has never been higher, and he's looking into potentially cashing in on that with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh of course spent four seasons as a head coach in the NFL, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl back in 2012 before joining the University of Michigan soon after.
Harbaugh has several openings to choose from but the Los Angeles Chargers arguably offer the most appealing one. While the Chargers went just 5-12 this past season, they do have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert and some solid talent around him.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Harbaugh is expecting to meet with the Chargers for a second time this week, which signals that not only are the Chargers seriously interested, but Harbaugh is also seriously considering leaving Michigan for a NFL return. If Harbaugh were to return, Los Angeles makes a whole lot of sense.