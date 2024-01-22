NFL Rumors: Eagles risky DC hire, Jim Harbaugh's second chance, Rudolph return in doubt
- Eagles considering risky DC hire
- Jim Harbaugh receiving second interview with Chargers
- Mason Rudolph return to Pittsburgh in doubt
NFL Rumors: Mason Rudolph return to Pittsburgh in doubt
After losing three brutal games in a row to the Cardinals, Patriots, and Colts, Mason Rudolph took over as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback with Kenny Pickett injured and Mitch Trubisky struggling in his place. Not only did Rudolph win all three of his starts to lead Pittsburgh to an unlikely playoff berth, but he looked pretty good doing it.
The 28-year-old completed a whopping 74.3% of his passes for 719 yards in his four appearances (three starts) throwing for three touchdowns with no interceptions. He struggled in Pittsburgh's playoff loss in Buffalo, but Rudolph deserves a ton of praise for simply getting them there in the first place.
Despite all the good he did down the stretch for Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin still says that the starting quarterback job is still Kenny Pickett's to lose when asked about his status as the team's QB1.
"“He will,” Tomlin said. “But obviously, there will be competition. There’s always competition in this thing. We don’t anoint anyone. I’m appreciative of (Pickett’s) efforts and where he is, and I am excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us.”"- Mike Tomlin
While Pickett won't be handed the job, it sure sounds like he's the overwhelming favorite to get it. With that in mind, Rudolph would be far better off looking elsewhere with him being a free agent. If the Steelers won't peg him as the favorite to win the starting job after he helped them make the playoffs, will it ever happen in Pittsburgh?
Rudolph is better off signing with a different team looking for a quarterback where he might have a better shot at becoming a full-time starter. As much as he might like Pittsburgh, that's the ultimate goal.