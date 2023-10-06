NFL Rumors: Fins address Claypool trade, Ron Rivera's toasty bun, Trey Lance the spy?
- Mike McDaniel explains why Dolphins traded for Claypool
- Ron Rivera squirms on the hot seat
- 49ers aren't worried about Trey Lance sharing info to Dallas
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: 49ers GM John Lynch not worried about Cowboys' spy Trey Lance
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in one of the most highly touted matchups of the regular season. History favors the West Coast side, but could the Cowboys benefit from a spy?
The two teams have butted heads in each of the last two postseasons with the 49ers coming out on top both times. The Cowboys are grinding their teeth looking for long-awaited revenge against their NFC rivals, and they may run through every tactic to finally thwart the 49ers.
One tactic could be picking ex-49ers quarterback Trey Lance's brain for inside information. Lance was traded to the Cowboys this past offseason, joining Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush in the quarterback room.
He has yet to feature in a game for the Cowboys this season, yet the Cowboys may value him more for what secrets he can divulge about his former team.
49ers GM John Lynch isn't concerned, though. He said on Friday, "There is information you can share. My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you. I mean, this isn't the Houston Astros banging a drum for fastballs. [Lance] can’t do that over there. And now, everything’s through the headset."
Lynch added, "I do know that playing the quarterback position, he’s probably been more privy to a lot of the scheme thoughts and all that, but I don’t think there’s a whole lot."
Lance, a 2021 No. 3 overall pick by San Francisco, spent two years with the 49ers and played in just eight games. While there may be a tip or two Lance can offer his new team, the Cowboys and 49ers have played against each other enough in recent history that each team's coaches should already have a stout game plan in mind.
May the superior NFC team win.