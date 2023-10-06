NFL Rumors: Fins address Claypool trade, Ron Rivera's toasty bun, Trey Lance the spy?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera slammed for Commanders' lack of 'intensity' in Week 5's loss to Bears
Riverboat Ron no more, the Washington Commanders head coach is under fire for his team's pitiful 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
The Commanders dug themselves a 27-3 hole by halftime and were unable to muster a comeback. Falling to the previously win-less Bears was nothing short of humiliating for Washington, and after the game, minority owner Magic Johnson went off on the team for failing to "compete in the first half" and playing with "no intensity".
Johnson, who is part of the new ownership group following the Dan Snyder fiasco, has a point. The Commanders' defense had no business giving up 27 points to Chicago in a single half, and the offense was outscored 307-84 in total yards at halftime.
One of Ron Rivera's second-half decisions particularly drew the ire of Commanders fans, many of whom believe the Rivera-Del Rio era is over.
Late in the third quarter, Rivera opted to kick a field goal rather than try to convert a 4th-and-2. The Commanders were down 27-14 at the time.
Joey Slye's missed 46-yarder in the fourth would stamp out any remaining hope from the Commanders to complete the comeback, and the team suffered its third consecutive loss of the season.
Rivera is now 24-30-1 in his head coaching tenure in Washington, and there are few stats that suggest he's doing a good job. His last three seasons ended in losing or tied records; since he took over in 2020, the Commanders have been outscored 744-492 in the first half of games.
Increased "intensity" would probably help Washington start games on the right foot. Maybe it's time to give Eric Bieniemy the reins and inject fresh blood into this low-spirited Commanders team.