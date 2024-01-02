Grading 5 potential Russell Wilson fits for 2024 season
The Denver Broncos are going to move on from Russell Wilson. Let's grade his potential landing spots for the 2024 season.
The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday, despite winning. The QB under center was Jarrett Stidham, a career backup with no equity in the Broncos' future. He wasn't starting because Russell Wilson was hurt, though. He was starting because the Broncos don't want to pay Russell Wilson anymore.
It's shady business. Rather than risking an extra $37 million in guaranteed money on Wilson's contract — money that is triggered by a protective injury clause — the Broncos are sitting their franchise QB with the intention of cutting him in the offseason.
Wilson's tenure in Denver has been uneven at best. It's not difficult to understand why the franchise wants to move on. This just isn't the best way to do it. Wilson has lived up to his end of the bargain in 2023 — for the most part, at least. Denver started the season 1-5, but Sean Payton eventually found his footing. The Broncos went 6-3 in the nine weeks preceding Wilson's quote-unquote benching.
In 15 starts, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Not bad at all. He's not the perennial Pro Bowl candidate we once knew in Seattle, but Wilson looked more than adequate as a grizzled vet surrounded by good-not-great talent. The off-field distractions are overblown, and the Broncos should probably feel bad about how this is going to end.
Still, Wilson will soon be in the market for a new home and he's sure to have a line of suitors. FanSided's Brad Berreman recently dished out five potential landing spots. Let's grade each one based on fit.
5. Russell Wilson signs with the Washington Commanders: C
The Washington Commanders are about to fire Ron Rivera and take a long, hard look in the mirror. That alone makes D.C. a questionable landing spot for Wilson. It will depend heavily upon the next coach, and what the Commanders' new ownership group prioritizes. Relying on Wilson to level up in the crowded NFC East is a debatable strategy — plus, Washington made several deliberate tear-down moves at the trade deadline. The Commanders stripped their defense and made a very deliberate pivot toward the future.
Perhaps the greatest complicating factor here is Sam Howell. He was anointed as the QB of the future in training camp. The 23-year-old delivered plenty of flashes en route to 3,793 yards and 20 touchdowns through 17 weeks. He has a canon and his big-play ability suggests a future in the NFL. On the other hand, Howell currently leads the league in interceptions (19) and he has been benched two weeks in a row for Jacoby Brissett. If Howell can't keep his handle on the role under Ron Rivera, there's a chance the front office and his next coaching staff is similarly disposed.
The Commanders have the talent to form an effective offense around Wilson. Terry McLaurin is one of the brightest young receivers in the NFL. Wilson doesn't sling it as prolifically as Howell, but he will avoid the bone-headed turnovers and offer more stability at the helm.
Washington is also Wilson's hometown team, more or less. So there's a geographic appeal as Wilson prepares to hand-pick his next destination. The Commanders should probably give Howell another go-around first, but Wilson should come at a relative discount after Denver delivered the Brink's truck. If the Commanders want to return to contention fast, there will be worse options on the market.