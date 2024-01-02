Grading 5 potential Russell Wilson fits for 2024 season
The Denver Broncos are going to move on from Russell Wilson. Let's grade his potential landing spots for the 2024 season.
4. Russell Wilson signs with the Atlanta Falcons: B+
The Atlanta Falcons are the NFL's most blatant 'QB away' team. The defense performs well under new D.C. Ryan Nielsen. The offense is littered with weapons. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith. There is no shortage of weaponry available to the coaching staff — available to the quarterback. And yet, the Falcons are 7-9 with a very narrow path to the postseason.
Arthur Smith's future is in doubt. Atlanta could be another team due for a complete overhaul in management. But, if Wilson wants to go where he can succeed individually, the Falcons sure are appealing. He would be in the NFL's weakest division and the Falcons' current offense suits him well. For all the grave concerns about Atlanta's current direction, they'd probably be a postseason shoo-in with any semblance of reliable QB play.
Wilson would have to out-perform Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke. As much as the NFL world loves to pile on Russ, that is the easiest assignment of the 35-year-old's career. It wouldn't take much for him to win over the fanbase and captain Atlanta to the baseline respectability needed to win the NFC South.
Getting a proven vet under center — one better than Mariota, that is — could also help the Falcons start to adequately develop their young talent. London, Pitts, and Robinson have all suffered under the weight of Ridder's incompetence and Arthur Smith's conservative play-calling. Wilson's experience would open up the playbook and, ideally, allow the Falcons to more fruitfully involve their first-round picks.
Atlanta should probably draft a QB, but Wilson as the short-term stopgap while a rookie develops in the shadows isn't a bad concept.