Grading 5 potential Russell Wilson fits for 2024 season
The Denver Broncos are going to move on from Russell Wilson. Let's grade his potential landing spots for the 2024 season.
3. Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers: A
Russell Wilson probably isn't the A-plus, ideal QB option for any team. That said, as far as where he fits, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best option. Kenny Pickett has plateaued in his second NFL season, Mitch Trubisky is thoroughly not it, and Mason Rudolph isn't actually going to start for Pittsburgh long-term. We can be realists. Maybe there is lingering faith in Pickett's development, but the Steelers' offense needs another boost after Matt Canada's departure. Maybe it's Russ.
Wilson tossed 26 TDs and only eight picks in 2023. We aren't talking about a scrub here. He still has something to offer a competitive team with the right infrastructure around him. The Steelers still haven't finished below .500 in almost two decades under Mike Tomlin. Even with unreliable QB play and one of the worst offensive coordinators in football, the Steelers are going to finish this season with at least nine wins.
There isn't a higher floor for Wilson to stand on. The Steelers have legitimate talent on offense — George Pickens and Jaylen Warren are dudes. It's all about how that talent is deployed. Wilson is a better bet to efficiently distribute the football and generate chunk gains than Pickett, Rudolph, or any rookie QB available in the mid-to-late first round. The Steelers should still target a rookie QB somewhere, to develop behind Wilson as the future heir. Or, maybe that is Pickett's destiny. Either way, change is necessary.
The Steelers can still sneak into the playoffs this week. Considering all the team has endured on and off the field in 2023, that is a serious accomplishment. Tomlin deserves a roster on par with his résumé. He isn't blameless for Pittsburgh's myriad shortcomings, but no coach can more effectively weather a storm. There has been no shortage of disappointment with Wilson's performance in Denver, but big picture, he should look great in contrast with Pittsburgh's QB offerings post-Ben Roethlisberger.