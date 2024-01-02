Grading 5 potential Russell Wilson fits for 2024 season
The Denver Broncos are going to move on from Russell Wilson. Let's grade his potential landing spots for the 2024 season.
2. Russell Wilson signs with the Las Vegas Raiders: B
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. It was a bumpy 2023 campaign for Sin City's team. Josh McDaniels was (finally) fired halfway through, as was GM Dave Ziegler. Las Vegas battled locker room tension and rampant mismanagement to put forth a respectable record. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has done an excellent job under difficult circumstances. Now, all eyes turn toward the 2024 season.
It's clear Vegas isn't that far away from competing, especially with Kansas City's grip on the AFC West loosening. The Broncos won't have their QB next season. The door isn't necessarily wide open, but it's at least slightly ajar. Plus, what better way for Wilson to exact revenge upon Denver? He can beat them from within the same division, all while venturing to a splashy new sports market that suits his outsized off-field persona.
The Raiders are still scrambling to appease Davante Adams. Say what you will about Wilson, but his reputation around the league is air-tight. He's one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent NFL history and he will demand respect. At the very least, he is better than Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders placed rookie Aidan O'Connell in charge of the offense over the last couple of months. The results have been mixed. He has a four-TD game under his belt... and a three-INT game. The overall numbers are fairly positive for a fourth-round pick thrust into a starting role prematurely, but it's fair to speculate about the Raiders' confidence in O'Connell as the full-time QB1 moving forward. In 10 appearances (nine starts), O'Connell has accumulated 1,974 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Wilson would allow O'Connell to develop on the back burner for another year or two. Wilson probably won't demand much money — and definitely not a long-term contract. It's only a momentary commitment for the Raiders. O'Connell can probably learn something from Wilson on the practice field and on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Wilson can at least raise Las Vegas' floor with a Wild Card berth in sight.